CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 54.6% in March

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 28th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.42. CooTek has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

