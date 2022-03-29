Cormark Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cormark to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

TSE:AAV remained flat at $C$8.45 on Tuesday. 277,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,672. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$2.28 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.94.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

