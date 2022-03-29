Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NYSE CNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 96,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,546. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after buying an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

