Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNIG opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Corning Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of natural gas and electric. The company operates through the following segments: Gas Company, Pike, Leatherstocking Companies, and Holding Company. The Gas Company segment offers gas on a commodity and transportation basis to its customers in the Southern Tier of New York State.

