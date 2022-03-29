Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNIG opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Corning Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.
Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corning Natural Gas (CNIG)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.