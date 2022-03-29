COTI (COTI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66.44 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $290.81 million and approximately $66.44 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

