Country Trust Bank Has $68.05 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75,086 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $708.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day moving average of $258.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.