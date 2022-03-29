Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.71.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. 496,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

