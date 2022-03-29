Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.22 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $50.66 or 0.00107433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $9.39 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00109891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

