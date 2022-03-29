Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,639 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,176,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,410,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

