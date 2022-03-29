Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

