Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $8.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

