Credits Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $84,580.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

