Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. Croda International has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.