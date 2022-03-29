Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. Croda International has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.