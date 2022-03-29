Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.05.
About Cromwell Property Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.