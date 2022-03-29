Crowny Hits One Day Volume of $150,642.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $150,642.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.91 or 0.07183811 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,336.27 or 0.99637737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

