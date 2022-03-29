Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

