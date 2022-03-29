Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS.
CYCC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
