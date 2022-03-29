Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS.

CYCC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

