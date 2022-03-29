Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.
NYSE:DRI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.32. 1,303,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,368. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
