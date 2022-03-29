Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.32. 1,303,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,368. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

