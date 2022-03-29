Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 47,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994. The company has a market cap of $37.50 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

