Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

