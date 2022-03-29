Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $447.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $11.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

