Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

