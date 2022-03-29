Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $432.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.