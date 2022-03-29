DePay Hits Market Cap of $838,001.90 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, DePay has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $838,001.90 and $827.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.68 or 0.07072043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.46 or 0.99973530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

