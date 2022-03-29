DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DMTK. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $13.84. 289,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,844. The stock has a market cap of $413.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in DermTech by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 818,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DermTech by 4,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,820,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

