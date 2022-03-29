Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $56.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. 8,959,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,135,717. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

