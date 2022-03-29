DigitalBits Market Cap Hits $443.33 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $443.33 million and $7.78 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027474 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00773589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

