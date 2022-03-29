Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 88.0% in March

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several research firms recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.94.
Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.88.
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.
