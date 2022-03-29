Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 283,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,805,571 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $4.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.