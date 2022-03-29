Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 74,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

NYSE D opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.