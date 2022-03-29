Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 10,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. 279,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLAY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

