Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,490,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 634,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,666. The company has a market cap of $566.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.