DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 72.8% in March

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.99. 461,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

