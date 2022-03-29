DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of DXPE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $352,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

