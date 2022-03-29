Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,549 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1,020.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 110,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 100,226 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 2,408.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

