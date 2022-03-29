Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 958 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,170.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

NYSE PLD opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.99 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

