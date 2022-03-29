Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,620 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.