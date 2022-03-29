Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

