Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BBSA opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

