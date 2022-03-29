Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

QQQE opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

