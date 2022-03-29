Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFRM opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

