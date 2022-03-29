Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

