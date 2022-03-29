Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.