Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 662,422 shares.The stock last traded at $21.11 and had previously closed at $21.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

