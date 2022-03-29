EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 117.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

NYSE:EGP opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.83. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

