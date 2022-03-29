Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 96.0% in March

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

