Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.32. 19,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
