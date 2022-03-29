Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.32. 19,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

