Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Jason Cho Sells 1,384 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 1,384 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$19,683.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$697,631.77.

Jason Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Jason Cho sold 1,325 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.16, for a total transaction of C$18,756.44.

ELD stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.05. The company had a trading volume of 452,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,978. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

