Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the February 28th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS ECIFF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

