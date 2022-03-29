Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $386,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 177,391 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 936.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 465,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 420,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.